The young man who died in a fatal two vehicle collision in Co Roscommon on Tuesday evening has been named locally.

Charles Church, aged in his 20s, is understood to be from Co Leitrim.

He died when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the R280 at Arigna at 8.20pm on Tuesday night.

A woman, aged in her 50s, and a male child were brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Local Councillor for the Arigna area, Leah Cull, said the crash stands as a "painful reminder as to how fragile life is”.

She thanked the emergency services, and the Roscommon County Council crew for making sure all traffic was diverted carefully throughout Tuesday night and into yesterday afternoon when the road was closed to traffic for a garda forensic examination of the scene.