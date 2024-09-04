Uisce Éireann crews have repaired a burst in Keel and water is returning to customers.

A burst in the village, which proved difficult to repair, affected customers in Shraheens, Derreens, Cloghmore, Dooega and Currane.

However, repairs were completed this afternoon and the system is now recharging.

Uisce Éireann’s Ronan McDonnell thanked those affected for their patience while crews carried out the works.

“We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support.

“This repair proved especially difficult and because reservoir levels had depleted it may take some time for the entire network to recharge especially for customers on higher ground and at the end of the network.”

