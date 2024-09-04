Ballinrobe Councillor Damian Ryan has also informed FF party HQ that he will not be contesting this Friday's General Election selection convention.

Loke, his Westport council colleage , he says he’is doing so in order to ensure a united party approach behind outgoing TD and Minister of State Dara Calleary and Senator Lisa Chambers.

"The view within the party at this time is that a two-candidate approach is the best one in terms of winning two seats in the extended five-seat constituency.

"I am happy to stand aside on this occasion in support of this approach”.