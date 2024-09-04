Mayo North Tourism has been awarded the title of "Best Community-Led Tourism Initiative 2024 – West of Ireland" at this year's European Travel Awards.

The prestigious recognition from EU Business News, a leading publication on European business developments, has been achieved while showcasing North Mayo and West Sligo’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and the strong sense of community that makes the regionspecial.

Mairéad Melody Carr, Manager of Mayo North Tourism, says that as Mayo North Tourism celebrates its 10th anniversary, the award marks a significant milestone in its journey. For over a decade, the community-driven organisation has been dedicated to creating sustainable tourism initiatives that not only attract visitors from around the world but also enhance the lives of residents. The organisation’s approach goes beyond tourism - it's about making North Mayo a wonderful place to visit, live, and work.

One of Mayo North Tourism’s key successes has been its ability to connect local member businesses with global travel writers, influencers, and online content creators like 'Best of Ireland', 'Sophie Anderton', and 'Roz Purcell'. These partnerships have helped put North Mayo and beyond on the international map, driving visitor growth while ensuring that the economic benefits of tourism are shared across the community.

The European Travel Awards celebrate organisations and groups making a lasting impact in the travel and tourism industry across Europe. Mayo North Tourism’s recognition as the Best Community-Led Tourism Initiative highlights its innovative approach to tourism, which balances economic growth with community well-being.

For more information on Mayo North Tourism visit https://www.mayonorth.ie.