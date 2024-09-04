Hundreds of schools currently or previously run by religious orders across almost every county in Ireland, including schools in this region, have been named by the Scoping Inquiry into historical sexual abuse.

The report published today features a list of primary and post primary schools as well as special schools.

It reveals the religious orders that ran these schools alongside the number of allegations of abuse and the total number of alleged abusers at each school.

The figures have been supplied to the Scoping Inquiry by the religious orders themselves, in response to requests for a breakdown of numbers.

However not all orders supplied a school-by-school breakdown, and in some cases they did not name the affected schools.

The report outlines that there were 820 allegations at 132 schools run by the Christian Brothers; 329 allegations at six schools run by the Spiritans and 294 allegations at three schools run by the Brother of Charity.

Over 800 people have been accused of more than 2,300 instances of historical sexual abuse at 308 religious schools in Ireland, mostly between the early 1960s and 90s.

Victims' support groups say religious orders must contribute to a redress scheme for historic sexual abuse.

49 victims were interviewed as part of the report, with accounts of violence and child sexual abuse by teachers, priests or other visitors to their schools.

Founder of One in Four, Colm O'Gorman, says the hierarchy in the Catholic Church needs to be held to account....