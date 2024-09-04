The R280 road at Arigna has re-opened to traffic this afternoon.

It was closed following a fatal road crash yesterday evening.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision in which a young man died.

The fatal two-vehicle traffic collision occurred at Arigna at approximately 8.20pm.

A man in his twenties, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not be released.

A woman in her fifties and male child were brought to Sligo University Hospital from the scene. Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed to traffic as a result, but re-opened just after 2pm this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident between 8pm and 8.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.