17 women from Westport Women on Wheels (WOW) Triathlon and Cycling Club today began their journey from Mizen Head to Malin Head in order to raise funds for both Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and Mayo Rape Crisis Centre Ltd.

They are expected to complete the 592KM journey in four days.

The route the group are taking is Schull to Charleville to Athlone, to Enniskillen to Malin. On Friday, they will take a break and call into Roscommon Hospice for tea.

On Saturday, they will complete their journey to Malin. With a target of €25,000, the group have already raised over €29,000.

Grainne Kennedy is just one of the cyclists taking part in memory of her sister Sinead, who received care in Mayo Hospice before her death in December 2022.

CEO of Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, Martina Jennings says they are so grateful to be one of Westport Women on Wheels’ chosen charities and we wish them all the very best of luck over the next few days.

Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation provides palliative care services to people with life limiting illnesses and their families in County Mayo and County Roscommon. Over the past 30 years the Palliative Care Teams have assisted in the care of over 20,000 patients and their families. Both Mayo Hospice and Roscommon Hospice were developed and paid for by fundraised income (a combined €15.5 million) and are a result of the great support received from the people of Mayo and Roscommon.

You can donate at - https://www.idonate.ie/event/wowm2m and follow Grainne’s journey on dashboard.hammerhead.io/live/MQZKYZUk