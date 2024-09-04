A local Independent councillor has called the new bike shelter at Leinster House as a waste of tax payers money.

A full review of the bike shelter controversy is going to be carried out.

A shelter for 18 bikes was constructed at a cost of 336 thousand euro.

The Minister for the OPW has requested a review be carried out into why it cost so much money.

Councillor Marie Casserly says that when community groups are applying for money for projects in their community there is a significant amount of oversight as to where the money is going to be spend and the same should apply for projects like this.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....