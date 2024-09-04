Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision, that occurred on the R280 at Arigna, Co. Roscommon yesterday at approximately 8.20pm.

A male driver (20s) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman (50s) and male child were brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The scene is undergoing technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident between 8pm and 8.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.