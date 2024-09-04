Ballyglass RNLI were called to assist a lone sailor on a yacht off the North Mayo coast yesterday evening.

The all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the lone sailor who had sustained a knee injury.

The volunteer crew received the alert just before 5pm and the lifeboat was launched.

When the Ballyglass lifeboat on scene they assessed the situation and communicated with the sailor who was fit to sail into Broadhaven Bay single-handed but required help mooring.

There, the lifeboat crew were met by Ballyglass Coast Guard Unit and the ambulance service who took over the care of the casualty once ashore.