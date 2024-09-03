A new General Officer has been appointed to lead command the Defence Forces' South and Mid-West divisions.



Brigadier General Caimin Keogh's operational responsibility for 1 Brigade began yesterday.



His experience includes 6 deployments to Lebanon, 1 to Liberia and 3 in EU countries, alongside a previous role as Director of Strategic Planning.



Brigadier General Keogh is from Galway and follows a proud family tradition as his father Patrick previously served as General Officer in command of Brigade 4.