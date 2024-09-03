The holy relics of Saint Bernadette will undertake a pilgrimage, journeying from Lourdes, for the first time, to cathedrals and churches across Ireland, including Mayo from later this week.

The relics will arrive into Ireland West Airport on Wednesday, with the pilgrimage commencing on Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady & St. Nicholas, Galway.

The relics will be at Knock Shrine on September 29, for two days in St. Muredach's Cathedal, Ballina, on October 3 and 4, before they visit the Achonry Diocese, on October 5 and 6, St Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen.

Large crowds are expected to gather across the country to welcome the holy relics, and preparation is ongoing at host venues to accommodate visitors.

Knock Parish Priest Fr. Richard Gibbons is among those looking forward to welcoming the holy relics of St. Bernadette to Mayo.

Fr. Gibbons has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the magnitude of this visit, and firstly gives some background information on the life of St. Bernadette: