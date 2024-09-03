The Government has introduced new subsidy rates under the National Childcare Scheme.

Affective as of yesterday, this enhancement will substantially reduce out of pocket costs for early learning and childcare for tens of thousands of families across the country.

The minimum hourly subsidy under the NCS for children under the age of 15 will increase by 53% - from €1.40 to €2.14.

This subsidy increase represents total cost reductions of up to €96.30 a week per child or €5,000 annually for families using Tusla registered early learning and childcare.

Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers says that many families across the county will take enormous benefits from this scheme.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the high amount of families that will benefit: