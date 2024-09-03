665 drivers were detected speeding during yesterday's National Slow Down Day campaign.

Over 157,000 vehicles were checked during the operation with one driver recorded traveling at 136 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Tullamore.

Another was driving at a speed of 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Oranmore, Co. Galway.

The driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and appeared before Tullamore District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí say the vast majority of drivers were driving within the limits and they are asking the public to slow down and drive safely.

(pic credit to An Garda Síochána)