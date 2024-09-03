Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a burst in Keel and restore water to customers.

A burst on the water main has left the local reservoir levels depleted with a number of customers in Shraheens, Derreens, Cloghmore, Dooega and Currane experiencing water disruptions.

Crews are on the ground and every effort is being made to repair the issue as quickly as possible and return a full supply to customers.

In the meantime, an alternative water supply is available for customers in the villages of Dooega and Tonragee.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure, as per HSE advice.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers as the system recharges.