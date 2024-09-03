Roscommon CBS has become the latest school in the west of Ireland to announce that it will become a co-educational school.

The all-boys school will make the switch in time for the start of the academic year in September 2025.

Approval has been granted by the Department of Education & Skills to facilitate the transition.

The CBS is located in Abbeytown and has been an all-boys school since 1935.

It was founded by the congregation of the Christian Brothers.

Roscommon CBS will display more information on the benefits of a co-educational environment at their enrolment night on October 24.

Many schools across the country have made the switch to co-ed in recent years, with Mount St Michael Secondary School and St. Colman’s College proposing plans back in March for an amalgamation in Claremorris.