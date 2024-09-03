Fine Gael cllr John Naughten has confirmed that he aims to contest the next General Election in the Roscommon/ Galway constituency.

Cllr Naughten has been a member of Roscommon County Council for 21 years, and was re-elected in the Athlone Electoral Area after the first count.

He received 1,750 first preference votes of the 9,903 votes cast.

Cllr Naughten said that he has been “inundated” with requests to run for the Dáil.

He is the brother of sitting Fine Gael Deputy Denis Naughten, who announced last year that he will not be running for re-election.

“Following the redrawing of the Roscommon Galway constituency, I feel my geographical location leaves me ideally placed to deliver a Dáil seat and I believe I am the candidate who can unite our party locally, rebuild it and secure a Dáil seat in the next General Election”, he continued.

The Fine Gael convention for the Roscommon Galway constituency will be held in the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon Town on September 20 at 7:30pm.