JFC Manufacturing has announced a €25 million expansion to its headquarters in Tuam, county Galway.

The company employs over 650 people worldwide, and the Tuam workforce has doubled in the past four years to 160.

JFC manufactures products for the Agri, Marine, Civil Engineering and Material Handling sectors.

It also has two factories in the U.K., one in Poland and another in The Netherlands.

In recent years, the company has also acquired the Diamond Tools manufacturing business in France and Germany.

Managing Director John Concannon’s vision of the company we see today was first brought to national attention on the Late Late Show in 1987, where he promoted his multi-bucket invention which saw three plastic buckets welded together to allow farmers to feed six calves at the one time.

(pic credit to JFC)