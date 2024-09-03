National Slow Down Day has officially ended as of 7:00am this morning.

Final figures for the initiative are yet to be published, although it has been confirmed that in the first 14 hours of the campaign GoSafe checked the speed of 130,529 vehicles.

229 vehicles were caught travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit, while Garda members detected an additional 259 vehicles breaking the limit.

One motorist was caught travelling 10km/h over the speed limit in an 80 zone in Partry yesterday, while another was driving at a speed of 89 km/h in a 60km/h on the N4 in Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

More details on the final figures will be made available later today.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank drivers for their compliance during this campaign to make Irish roads safer for all users.