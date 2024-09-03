Castlebar secondary school teacher Enoch Burke has been sent back to Dublin's Mountjoy Prison.

He was arrested at Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath yesterday, after refusing to abide by a court order instructing him to stay away.

The school board had previously dismissed the teacher from his post at the school, after a dispute over his refusal to recognise a transgender student's new identity.

He was brought before the High Court last night, where a judge ruled he was in breach of the existing court order and ordered his return to prison for a third time.

(photo credit to RTÉ)