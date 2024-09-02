Almost 30,000 vehicles have been checked so far today as part of an Garda Síochána’s National Slow Down Day initiative.

GoSafe checked the speed of 29,729 vehicles between 7:00am and 12 noon, detecting 72 vehicles were travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

An Garda Síochána have issued a press release, detailing some examples of incidents whereby motorists were caught speeding across the country.

One motorist travelling on the R330 in Drumminroe West, Partry was detected to be driving at a speed of 90km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank drivers for their compliance during ‘National Slow Down Day’, making Irish roads safer for all road users.

They say they continue to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Further updates will issue throughout the day.