Gardaí have launched an investigation into a bus crash in county Roscommon that took place over the weekend.

The single vehicle collision took place on a local road at Derreenine near to Boyle in county Roscommon.

The incident involved just the bus and happened at around 7:00am, with Gardaí and Emergency Services attending the scene shortly after.

Nine people were brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries. None of which are understood to be life threatening.

The bus is understood to have gone off the road, and the route was closed for some time in order to remove the vehicle.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.