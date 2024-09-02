The long awaited approval of the Crossmolina Flood Relief Scheme has been officially granted this afternoon.

Minister for Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform Paschal Donohue TD has confirmed today that ministerial consent has been granted to the scheme.

This multi million euro project will provide protection to 116 properties which have been repeatedly subject to flooding, putting personal safety and livelihoods at risk.

Dozens of homes and businesses in Crossmolina were hit by the most recent catastrophic flooding in December 2015, which left the north Mayo town with millions of euro worth of damage.

This final approval of the scheme has been welcomed by Fine Gael Minister of State Alan Dillon, who has pointed out that a period of 12 weeks is provided to appeal for a judicial review.

Other local public representatives have expressed their delight at the news, including Fianna Fáil Minister Dara Calleary who says that this is fantastic news for those “who have had to endure the pain and heartache” that flooding has brought to the town.

If all goes to plan, says Minister Dillon, work can be expected to get underway in quarter four of this year.