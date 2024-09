Mayo County Council have announced road resurfacing works that will take place this week in Beltra.

The stretch of road where the works will take place is on the R312 connecting Castlebar with Bellacorrick.

Road works have begun today (September 2) and will continue until Friday (September 6).

Traffic signals and Stop/ Go will be in place & significant delays can be expected.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

(pic Mayo County Council)