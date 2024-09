A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in county Roscommon.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision on the R361 in Castlerea.

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 6:00am this morning.

One person, a male, has been taken to University Hospital Galway where he is being treated for injuried.

The injuries sustained are believed to be non life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.