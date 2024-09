Between 7am and 12am today on National Go Slow Day on our Roads, GoSafe checked the speeds of just under 30,000 vehicles and detected 72 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of high speeds include a driver travelling at 90km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R330 Drumminroe West Partry, Mayo

Gardai continue to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.