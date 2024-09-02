Fine Gael held its selection convention last night to choose the party candidate to contest the upcoming General Election in the four-seater Sligo Leitrim constituency.

Sitting TD, former Minister Frank Feighan was the candidate selected.

Three contenders had put their names forward for selection last night, but councillor Thomas Walsh withdrew before a vote.

Former Minister John Perry and Frank Feighin’s name then went forward for a vote and deputy Feighin received a strong mandate.

It’s not yet clear if the party will add any further names to the ticket to contest the constituency.

Deputy Feighin is confident that a General Election will be called this side of Christmas, despite, Taoiseach Simon Harris continuing to insist the Government will serve its full term to March 2025.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley congratulated deputy Feighin on his selection…