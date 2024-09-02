The holy relics of Saint Bernadette will undertake a pilgrimage, journeying from Lourdes, for the first time, to cathedrals and churches across Ireland, including Mayo from later this week.

The relics will arrive into Ireland West Airport on Wednesday, with the pilgrimage commencing on Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady & St. Nicholas, Galway.

The relics will be at Knock Shrine on September 29, for two days in St. Muredach's Cathedal, Ballina, on October 3 and 4, before they visit the Achonry Diocese, on October 5 and 6, St Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen.