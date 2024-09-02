Independent West of Ireland production company, Maglite Films, based in Galway has announced that its new short film, Where The Old Man Lives, will enjoy its world premiere at the prestigious Oscars-qualifying Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada.

Inspired by true events, the film explores themes of rural isolation, resilience, and the impact of losing one’s sense of security. Its world premiere will take place on Friday, September 27th, at 6pm, at the Landmark Cinema, Edmonton, in the heart of the Canadian Prairies.

It is written and produced by two Mayo men - Ruaidhrí Hallinan, a native of Carnacon, now living in Glencorrib and Eamonn Keane, a native of Kilmaine, now living in Headford.

Where The Old Man Lives stars renowned Irish playwright, novelist, actor and poet, Michael Harding alongside acclaimed Irish actress Ruth McCabe.

Directed by Sonya O’Donoghue, with Niall O’Connor as Director of Photography, and IFTA-winning Sarah Lynch as film composer, it was filmed in four locations across Gort, Oranmore and Clarinbridge.