Over 70 thousand speeding offences have been recorded on the roads, in the year to July.



Garda checkpoints will be in place across the country today for National Slow Down Day, which aims to reduce speed-related road deaths.



People are being urged to speak with loved ones about the dangers of bad driver behaviour, with 127 deaths on our roads so far this year.



Superintendent Liam Geraghty says we need to talk about speeding before it's too late..