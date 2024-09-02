Some outlets selling electric scooters are openly advising customers how easy it is to flout new safety laws, according to an Irish Mirror investigation.

The paper’s undercover probe reveals how some sales reps are telling punters the ways safety features can be altered to double speeds. Some also claimed there is little-to-no enforcement by Gardaí while also outlining what to do if stopped.

Legislation was introduced in May to regulate the two-wheeled modes of transport which state they cannot go faster than 20kph.

Campaigners are now calling for stronger enforcement of the new laws.

The newspaper visited outlets which they have not named for legal reasons.