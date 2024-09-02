A Do Not Swim notice was issued by Mayo County Council last Wednesday, August 28th, at the Point, at the Quay in Westport.

However, despite the warning many continued to use the popular bathing facility when Midwest News was at the Point on Friday last, with many swimmers not even noticing what can only be described as a small notice erected on a large notice board instructing people not to swim -stating - “bathing was prohibited due to elevated levels of bacteria detected in the bathing water samples taken on the 28/08/2024”.

In glorious sunshine, however, people were delighted to jump in and on getting out I asked a number if they had seen the sign – some admitted that they had – but didn’t care and others were quite shocked saying they didn’t even notice it.

Certainly, I think it would be reasonable to expect a bigger notice- something that would stand out a little and ensure that people at least were aware of the issue.

We have a photo of the notice on our website and social media sites and people can take a look for themselves. But you expect a Do Not Swim notice to stand out , so that people clearly notice it…