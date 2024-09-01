The Charity Swim from Roonagh to Clare Island yesterday was a resounding success and the organisers have thanked all the participants, supporters and sponsors.

45 swimmers with their Kayaker support teams, along with the safety team and Order of Malta, paramedics and medical personnel all completed a successful event.

All participants completed the 5.2KM (approx) open sea swim while the community pulled together in supporting and raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Order of Malta Louisburgh.

The fundraising page is still live: Donations can be made through the iDonate page https://www.idonate.ie/event/charityswim24.

