The US Ambassador to Ireland has been visiting Erris this weekend.

Claire D Cronin and her husband Ray were invited to visit Aughleam, Blacksod Lighthouse, Carne Golf Club and other Erris locations by local Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle.

The sun shone for the visit throughout the day yesterday and again this morning.

Councillor Coyle has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley more about why the Ambassador was in Erris...