A Lotto player in Sligo matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s (Sat) draw to win €45,347.

The weekend winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at LIDL Finisklin on the Finisklin Road in Sligo.

The winning Lotto draw numbers on Saturday 31st August were: 05, 14, 15, 29, 38, 43 and the bonus was 17.

The Sligo winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters.

As there was no winner of the €3,060,603 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €3.5 million.