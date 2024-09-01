An Garda Síochána will conduct a 24hr national speed enforcement operation, "Slow Down” supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders tomorrow, Monday 2nd September 2024.

The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Last year, saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with a total of 184 people losing their lives in 173 fatal collisions. This compares to 154 deaths in 149 collisions in 2022 – a 19% increase on 2022.

Up to end of June 2024 over 70,000 fixed charge notices had been issued to drivers driving in excess of the speed limit, over 375 drivers every day (Garda and GoSafe detections)