The Ta¡naiste says he's deeply saddened by the deaths of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in captivity.



Micheál Martin says his thoughts and the thoughts of the Irish people, are with the families of those who died, and their communities and the Israeli people as a whole.



He says Ireland has repeatedly condemned Hamas and others who have taken and continue to hold hostages for nearly eleven months.

He has repeated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.