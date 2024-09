A Bernese Mountain Dog which disappeared more then two weeks ago has been found safe and well on the edge of a cliff.



Mali, who has been visiting Ireland with her German owners was feared dead after it was thought she ran off a cliff in Donegal.



However, a local fisherman spotted the dog on the side of a cliff and Mali was rescued by local RNLI and Coast Guard Crews.



The Irish Times reports the dog was healthy when found, and survived off puddles of rain water.