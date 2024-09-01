Ireland's consumer watchdog is being asked to investigate Ticketmaster's handling of yesterday's Oasis ticket sale.



Standing tickets for the gigs at Croke Park next year went on general sale at 86.50 plus booking fees, but some later rose to over 400 euro after being designated "in demand".



The issue's been raised at European level with Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.



Fine Gael Dublin MEP Regina Doherty says there are also calls for the Competition and Consumer Commission to get involved.