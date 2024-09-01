Support for Sinn Fein has fallen again as two of the main government parties have seen their popularity increase.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows Sinn Fein is down 1 to 18 per cent support, with support halving since October 2022.



Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country on 25, up 1, while Fianna Fail has also gained 1 to 21 per cent.



The Social Democrats drop by 1 to 4 per cent alongside Labour and the Green Party who are unchanged.



Aontu has fallen by one to 3 per cent, Solidarity People Before Profit is unchanged on 2 and Independents and Others are up 1 to 19 per cent.

