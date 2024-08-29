September is Irish Music Month and once again Midwest Radio is delighted to be involved.

After hundreds of entries we are delighted to announce our four finalists have been selected as we go in search of a New Local Hero.

The four finalists in no particular order are.....

- Finéinn Quinn - Hold Me Close

- Joanne Gallagher - Hurt Like Hell

- Liam Foody - Take your Hand

- Siucra - Rollover

Keep tuned in to Midwest Radio in the coming weeks when we'll be speaking with our four finalists, before one act is crowned as the winner and sent forward to the national competition for a shot at the overall title of 'A new local hero' and a prize package worth €10,000.