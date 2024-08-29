The TF Royal Castlebar has launched a series of new bus routes to make it easier for patrons to attend events at the entertainment destination.

The introduction of these routes comes in time for the Wolfe Tones gigs, which will see over 6,000 fans descend on Castlebar across Friday, and Saturday.

The bus routes will provide direct transportation to and from the TF Royal Hotel and Theatre from the following locations:

Belmullet - Bangor Erris – TF Royal Castlebar

Tubbercurry - Charlestown - Swinford - Bohola - Ballyvary – TF Royal Castlebar

Ballina - Foxford - Straide – TF Royal Castlebar

Tuam – Milltown – Ballindine - Claremorris - Balla – Breaffy – TF Royal Castlebar

Headford - Kilmaine - Shrule - Ballinrobe - Partry - Ballintubber - Ballyheane – TF Royal Castlebar

Westport – TF Royal Castlebar

The addition of these routes is aimed at enhancing the convenience and accessibility of events held at the TF Royal, ensuring that fans from across the region can easily attend their favourite shows without the hassle of driving.

Gillian Conway is the Director of Marketing and Entertainment at the TF Royal.

She has been giving more information on the new bus routes to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....