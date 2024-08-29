Minister of State, Alan Dillon says an extension to the closing date for the Community Centre Investment Fund has been secured . It has been stretched out to 3pm on Thursday, 5th September.

Under the fund , community organisations will be supported with grants of between €10,000 and €100,000 to develop and enhance their existing community facilities. The original closing date was 3pm (today) .

Minister Dillon is encouraging everyone to get their applications finalised as soon as possible to ensure they are submitted well ahead of the new deadline.

He says he is delighted that an extension has been granted to the many community groups across Mayo who are currently preparing their application. “There is huge interest from local groups in towns, villages and parishes across the county in upgrading and refurbishing their local community centre. I have been contacted by many organisations in relation to the plans and this extension will assist them in fully finalising their applications.

‘There are many who now have everything in place, but I know that there are still some who are finalising different aspects of their application. I’m very aware that these are being completed by local volunteers and committees who have lots of other demands on their time.”

There have been a number of online information events to assist potential applicants. Recordings of these events together with a range of information supports and access to the online portal can be found at the Department of Rural and Community Development website here. Groups can also submit any queries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .