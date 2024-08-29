Fota Wildlife Park in Cork has been hit by a cyber attack.



Customers are being warned that their financial information may have been compromised



Fota Wildlife Park confirmed that illegal cyber activity has impacted its website.



An internal investigation was launched and the website is currently shut down.



Management say the relevant authorities have been notified.



Fota Wildlife Park says it's currently in the process of contacting all potentially impacted customers.



In the meantime, the park in east Cork's day-to-day operations continue as normal with tickets available at the kiosk.