Ballina Golf Club is now in the ownership of an Americam Vulture fund company.

The popular long established facilty was sold by the Bank of Ireland to the Vulture Fund, after the local club failed to make its ourtstanding payment to the bank in time.

Local Fine Gael councillor John O’Hara believes it’s a disgrace that the Bank acted so quickly to sell off the debt, in lightof the massive bank bailout paid for by Irish taxpayers a number of years ago.

The councillor has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the development of Ballina Golf Club and what it means to the local community….