Hill farmers and hoteliers in the west are on a collision course over walking tours. That’s according to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Farmers are angry that walking festivals which include routes crossing their lands are being organised and marketed without landowner engagement or access permission being sought in some cases.

“More and more farmers are contacting us regarding walking tours and festivals organised across their lands, but without their consent,” Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) president Vincent Roddy said.

“These walks are being held in several western counties from Donegal to Kerry – and in particular Mayo and Connemara,” he explained.

Organisers are charging anything from €60 to €90 to take part in these guided hikes, on top of the cost of accommodation.

“It is incredible to the point of being contemptuous that the organisers of these tours seem to think that they have a right to make money on the back of someone else’s property and not even have the basic decency to inform the farmers involved and ask their permission,” the INHFA leader said.