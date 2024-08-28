An explosion occurred outside the AbbVie pharmaceutical premises in Westport this morning A man was hospitalised following the incident. He is said to be an outsourced contractor.

The explosion occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in an isolated waste disposal area during routine operations.

Emergency services were promptly on the scene, and the injured man received immediate medical attention before being brought to Mayo University Hospital.

His injuries are are not believed to be life-threatening.

As a precaution, all employees were evacuated from the building this morning but returned to work once the situation was deemed safe.

A spokesperson for AbbVie says “we are investigating an incident at our Westport site in an isolated waste disposal area during routine operations.

"Our on-site emergency response team immediately responded and contained the situation in partnership with local emergency services.

"All on-site personnel are safe and accounted for. An employee of a third-party service contractor was transported to the hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The incident is currently under investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the explosion.