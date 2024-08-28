A Louisburgh councillor raises concern over flooding incidents at both Carrowniskey and Bunowen rivers caused by overgrown trees along the river.

Councillor Chris Maxwell says on Monday night last following heavy rainfall, townlands along both rivers were impacted by flooding.

He says Woodfield in particular was affected where farm sheds were flooded and one family were unable to leave their home due to the levels of water.

Councillor Maxwell says that trees along both rivers have become overgrown and are 'choking' the river.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....