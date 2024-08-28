Students who are receiving their CAO round 1 offers this afternoon are being reminded of their alternative options should they not receive their chosen course.

For the first time, undergraduate students can pursue a university degree without the pressure of CAO points - with courses offered through the National Tertiary office.

These courses see students begin education in an ETB and then progressing onto a third level institution..

Additionally, there are now over 70 apprenticeships in a range of subjects.

Senator Aisling Dolan says that for many students, today can be a stressful and daunting day and some students may be left in a situation where they don't get an offer for the course they want.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that with the amount of choice now out there, there are so many pathways to achieve the career you want to pursue....