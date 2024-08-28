Mayo woman has been named among the winners in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®, announced recently.

Known as the “International Stevies”, this is the 21st year of the awards which are open to organisations of all sizes worldwide, and attracted more than 3,600 nominations from 62 countries, across a wide range of categories.

Nicola Corless from Coolaght was named Communications Professional of the Year Silver Stevie® Award winner for her work as Communications and Marketing Manager of Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, headquartered at University of Limerick.

She started her career as a journalist with regional, national and specialist titles before joining University of Limerick as Communications Officer and moving to her current role with Lero in 2018.

Judges commended Nicola for her “exceptional skills and dedication” with one judge noting "her significant contributions to Lero, demonstrating her strategic impact, innovative approach, and measurable successes in enhancing the organisation's media presence and engagement”.

Nicola is a previous winner at the International Business Awards® having led Lero to win a Silver for its re-brand at last year’s awards, while also previously winning a Gold and a Silver for her public relations work with University of Limerick in 2017.